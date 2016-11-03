Pete King Named Congressman Of The Year

Congressman Pete King recently received the Congressman of the Year Award from the Metropolitan New York Association of Diabetes Educators for his supp ort of diabetes care and self-management education. In Congress, King is a member of the Diabetes Caucus and was the lead Republican cosponsor of the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Act which caused Medicare to cover beneficiaries who participate in the National Diabetes Prevention Program. The congressman was presented the award by Margaret Pellizzari and Patricia Landi Linekin.