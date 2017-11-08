Panera Offers Free Breakfast To Veterans And Military On Veterans Day

[caption id="attachment_39351" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Image source: Wikipedia[/caption]

Panera Bread, makers of bread items, soups, salads, sandwiches, pastas and more, announced that its Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises will once again give away one FREE breakfast sandwich to all active military members and veterans as a thank you for their service on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military members will receive one FREE breakfast sandwich at participating Panera Bread locations until 10 a.m. For those unable to redeem their free sandwich by 10 a.m., Panera Bread will provide a coupon for military members to receive a free pastry on their next visit. Free pastry coupons are only redeemable at the participating locations on Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. To receive the offer, guests must show proof of military service.

Some of Panera Bread’s favorite breakfast sandwiches include:

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich – Egg, a thick slice of Vermont white cheddar and Applewood-smoked bacon on fresh baked ciabatta

– Egg, a thick slice of Vermont white cheddar and Applewood-smoked bacon on fresh baked ciabatta Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich – Egg, a thick slice of Vermont white cheddar and smoked, lean ham on whole grain bread.

– Egg, a thick slice of Vermont white cheddar and smoked, lean ham on whole grain bread. Mediterranean Egg White Sandwich – Egg whites, a thick slice or Vermont white cheddar, tomato sofrito, fresh spinach and nut-free basil pesto on fresh baked ciabatta.

“It is an honor to be able to give back to active military members and veterans who have protected our great country,” said Greg George, vice president of operations for quick casual and specialty concepts of Doherty Enterprises, Inc. “We are so proud to serve these brave men and women and show our appreciation for their service and dedication on Veterans Day. We invite all servicemen and women to enjoy a free breakfast on us as a token of our gratitude on November 11.”

This offer is only valid at Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises including, on Long Island, Bay Shore, Bellmore, Bohemia, Bridgehampton, Carle Place, East Meadow, East Northport, Farmingdale, Garden City, Glen Cove, Hauppauge, Hampton Bays, Hicksville, Huntington Station, Huntington Village, Island Park, Lake Grove, Lake Ronkonkoma, Lawrence, Little Neck, Massapequa, Mineola, New Hyde Park, North Babylon, Patchogue, Plainview, Port Jefferson, Riverhead, Rockville Centre, Syosset, Valley Stream and West Babylon.

In Brooklyn, Adams Street and Gateway Center. In Queens, Bayside, Glendale, Long Island City and Rego Park. On Staten Island, South Shore Commons and Staten Island Mall.

For more information about Panera Bread, please visit www.panerabread.com.