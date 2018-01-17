Paintings Spread Positivity At Fairfield

After reading the book and seeing the movie Wonder, fifth-graders at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District participated in a character education art project.
Students came up with their own precepts, which are principles or rules to live by. Some of the sayings that the children devised were “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard enough” and “You are always a winner no matter what someone says.” They then created paintings based upon these sayings.

