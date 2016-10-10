Pack 590 Begins New Scouting Year With Weekend Of Fun

Massapequa’s Cub Scout Pack 590 kicked off the scouting year with a fun-filled fishing trip aboard the Yankee III out of Captree State Park. The ship pulled away from the dock at 7:30 a.m. for four hours of fishing in the Great South Bay.

“The sky was blue, the water was calm, and the smiles were wide,” said Cubmaster Bill Leisen, after the ship docked at 11:30 a.m.

On Sunday, September 11, the Pack joined Boy Scout Troop 590 and participated in the September 11 Memorial Ceremony that was held at the Towers of Freedom 9/11 Memorial in John J. Burns Park.

“Participating in the memorial service was a great honor for the pack,” said Leisen. “It shows the boys the importance of remembering and honoring those who gave their lives for our great country, as well as the importance of taking part in community events.”

For more information on the pack, visit www.troopwebhostcs.org/Pack590Massapequa/Index.htm or call committee chairman Ed Ferrity at 646-354-8867.

—Submitted by Noelle Bloom, Pequott District Membership Chair