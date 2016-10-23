Oyster Bay Holiday Concert Ticket Lottery Applications Available

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto is happy to announce that lottery applications for tickets to the town’s annual free Holiday Concerts, now in its 33rd year, are now available.

The concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. An afternoon matinee will also be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

“As always, this much anticipated event will be held at the Tilles Center on the Long Island University-C.W. Post campus located at 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville. It will be a wonderful holiday experience for all to enjoy,” said Venditto.

Due to the holiday concert’s overwhelming popularity, the town will once again distribute a ticket lottery, a fair and impartial system that has been very successful in the past in providing everyone with an equal chance of securing a ticket. To enter, residents need only pick up an application, or print out a copy from the www.oysterbaytown.com, fill it out and return it to the address on the application. Once received, the applicant’s name will be placed into the lottery, from which winners will be selected at random. Selected applicants will receive tickets to either their first, second, third or fourth choice of performance depending on availability. All postcards must be received no later than Friday, Oct. 28 at 4:45 p.m.

Applications can be placed in the drop off at the Town Clerk’s Office, 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay or the Parks Department (first floor), Department of Community & Youth Services (second floor), 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa.

Venditto indicated that those on the town concert mailing list have already received an application in the mail. Simply fill out the detachable postcard at the bottom, affix a stamp on the reverse side and drop it in the mail. If selected, there is a limit of two tickets per household. All lottery ticket winners will receive their tickets in the mail by Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, contact the town’s Department of Community and Youth Services at 516-797-7925.