Oyster Bay Harbor And Beach Cleanup Event Scheduled For Sept. 24

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Town of Oyster Bay, the North Oyster Bay Baymen’s Association (NOBBA) and Friends of the Bay will once again join forces to sponsor the annual Oyster Bay Harbor Fall Cleanup, according to Town

Councilman Joseph G. Pinto. The cleanup is registered as one of hundreds of The Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup events around the world taking place each September. The Oyster Bay event engages the community in protecting our local beaches and waterways and to educate residents by changing the behaviors that create pollution.

Pinto noted that throughout the event, volunteers will patrol the shoreline to clean up any debris, while those in boats will collect trash from the water. Volunteers are invited to participate in the program, which begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 12 p.m.

“For over 20 years, the annual cleanup has seen caring citizens

and Town personnel come together as one to help preserve the integrity of our beaches and waterways on the North Shore,” said Pinto. “It’s the hard work of volunteer cleanup efforts like these that help maintain our environment for future generations to enjoy.”

There will be three meeting places, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park located on Larrabee Avenue in Oyster Bay, Stehli Beach located on Bayville Avenue in Bayville and Centre Island Beach located on Bayville Avenue in Oyster Bay. Residents can volunteer and are also welcome to sign up the day of the event. Volunteers are not obligated to stay the full day; even a few minutes of assistance can make a difference. It is recommended that volunteers bring work gloves. For more information, contact the town’s Department of Environmental Resources at 516-677-5943 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com.