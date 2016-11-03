Officials React To Community Outrage Over Sex Offenders

Assemblyman Joseph Saladino is joining with New York State Senator Michael Venditto, Senator Phil Boyle, Assemblymembers Ed Ra, Michael Montesano, Dean Murray and Babylon Village Mayor Ralph Scordino in response to a situation that should never have happened in our communities. A level three sex offender who was convicted of raping a 6 year old child is allowed to live directly across the street fro m a Long Island elementary school. The elected officials state that the current law is failing to protect our children.

Recently, when it was discovered that a level three convicted child rapist was in such close proximity to the Babylon Elementary School, Assemblyman Saladino, Senator Venditto and their colleagues reacted by pushing for new legislation which would give local municipalities the right to determine how to best protect their neighborhoods. The legislation allows these municipalities to set the minimum distance a sex predator may live from a school, playground or daycare. Babylon Mayor, Ralph A. Scordino said “We must come together now, local and State officials (Republicans and Democrats), school superintendents and our Governor to change the law. Our children’s safety should be first. Nothing should stand in the way of protecting our children.”

The elected officials will announce the results of their online petition which was supported by over 7,000 residents. “It is essential to pass this legislation in order to protect the children of our community. The public believes that limiting where all dangerous sex offenders live is already the law. It is not, and we must pass the proper amendment. Passing Senator Venditto’s legislation in the Assembly will do just that. It embraces common sense and it gives families the security that people who rape children are not living across the street from an elementary school,” said Assemblyman Saladino.

“I sponsored and passed this bill in the Senate because I know parents want better protection from dangerous sex offenders,” said Senator Michael Venditto. “We have seen that the people of New York State want the law changed and I am hoping the Assembly will pass it so that we may better protect our communities, our children and our safety.”