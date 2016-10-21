Senator Michael Venditto recently attended the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce’s September Luncheon meeting and was proud to join with Assemblyman Joseph Saladino and Massapequa Chamber of Commerce President Robert Barrett, to honor police officers Michael Ranfone and Anthony Gawrych as the Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

Pictured are Jamie Bogenshutz, New York State Assemblyman Joseph Saladino, police officer Anthony Gawrych, police officer Michael Ranfone, Massapequa Chamber president Robert Barrett and New York State Senator Michael Venditto

—Submitted by Senator Michael Venditto’s office