Off With Their Heads

With one week left until the election, time is running out for last minute pleas and acts of goodwill. But it doesn’t matter, because neither candidate is comp etent enough to lead this country. So congratulations, America, we have solidified our place in the world as a laughing stock.

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Theodore Roosevelt are rolling in their graves right now. To think that all of their hardwork and effort to build a new, young country from the ground up has led to this? Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton? Pathetic.

As Americans have contained their anger to the couch and social media about the presidential election, the political rubbish that has been strewn about the local landscape has hit closer to home for many Long Islanders. The terms corruption, transparency and kickbacks have all become colloquial language. It’s almost as if clean and well-intended candidates are not allowed to run because they are not exciting enough for this twisted country. We wait for the skeletons in the closet and crave the newsstories about past and present wrongdoings. The masses are asses. This is America and it is an America I don’t want my future children to grow up in. Racist and extremist groups, a constant slaughter of people who protect us and “leaders” who banter back and forth like siblings are issues that, unfortunately, are not going away anytime soon.

Does your opinion really matter? After all, isn’t it the democracy of this “great” country that led to the circus abomination of America’s history by watching Trump and Clinton throw jabs at each other like children tossing toys? Is this how you want decisions that affect your family, finances, career and future as a citizen handled? I understand that I am in the minority when I execute my right of freedom of speech to say this, but why not bring back an old way of thinking and leave decision making and thinking in the hands of the few, not the many?

Everyone always says that change is a good thing, so why not change our constitution? After all, isn’t that what our founding fathers allowed us to do?