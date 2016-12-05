Nomination Forms Available For Town’s Annual ‘Women Of Distinction’ Awards Program

Oyster Bay Town Councilwomen Rebecca M. Alesia and Michele M. Johnson announced that the town is accepting nomination forms for the annual “Women of Distinction” awards program.

“Each year, the town recognizes exceptional recipients in each of eight categories,” said Alesia. “Since the program’s inception, the town is privileged to have honored more than 140 designees.”

“The town board recognizes the winners at a special ceremony held in honor of women’s history month,” added Johnson. “Nominees can either live or work in the Town of Oyster Bay.”

• The councilwomen noted that nomination forms have been mailed to local community organizations, all local libraries and are available on www.oysterbaytown.com. All are welcome to submit an application, including those who have done so in the past and whose candidates were not selected.

Women who either live or work in the Town of Oyster Bay may be nominated in the following categories:

• Arts: Woman who has contributed to the cultural life of the community through theatre, dance, music, art or literature.

• Business: Professional woman in a position as owner, CEO or high-level manager of a business or industry.

• Community and Civic Affairs: A leader, supervisor, administrator, manager or member who has made a contribution to the community.

• Education: A woman educator, administrator or director of a public or private institution of learning who has been outstanding in the field.

• Government: Woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the community through her work in or with local government.

• Health Services: Individual who has made an outstanding contribution in the health services field.

• Humanitarian: An outstanding woman who has made a contribution to the community. This individual may or may not be affiliated with a commercial, professional or non-profit agency or group.

• Volunteer: A woman who has made an outstanding contribution in serving the needs of others.