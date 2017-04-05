No Plans For Spring Break?

We’ve got you covered with some last-minute ideas

Saturday, April 8

Maple Days

Old Bethpage Village Restoration (1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage) will host “Maple Days” on April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how maple syrup is made. Visitors will be able to observe tree tapping demos, sap boiling and cooking demonstrations with maple syrup. For information, call 516-572-8400.

Egg Hunt

Join the American Airpower Museum’s egg hunt (230 New Highway, Farmingdale) from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and also check out the petting zoo, face painting, games and pictures with the Easter bunny. Visit www.americanairpowermuseum.com for details.

Space Fun

Check out the Cradle of Aviation Museum’s week-long “school’s out” events. The museum is located on Museum Row on Charles Lindbergh Blvd. in Garden City. Visit www.cradleofaviation.org or call 516-572-4111.

Easter Bunny Visit

Stop by Hicks Nursery (100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury) to meet the Easter bunny on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. Visit www.hicksnurseries.com for details.

Stroll The Gardens

Old Westbury Gardens (71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury) is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Tuesday. Visit www.oldwestburygardens.org for details, including family-friendly programs on April 8 and 15.

Sunday, April 9

Family Sundays At The Museum

Visit the Nassau County Museum of Art for Family Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Family tour begins at 1 p.m. followed by an art activity at 1:30 p.m. The museum is located at 1 Museum Dr. in Roslyn Harbor. Visit www.nassaumuseum.org for details.

Monday, April 10

Passover begins at sundown

Wednesday, April 12

Author Meet

Long Island author Shari Bitterman will be reading and signing copies of her new children’s book, Simon The Snail, at Book Revue (313 New York Ave., Huntington) at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Easter Village

Enjoy pictures with live bunnies, Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, scavenger hunt, potato sack races, egg relay races, balloon twisting, face painting and more, beginning

at 10 a.m. at Old Bethpage Village Restoration (1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage). Visit www.obvrnassau.com for tickets and details.

Sunday, April 16

Easter Sunday—Take A Hike

Sagamore Hill National Park (20 Sagamore Hill Rd., Oyster Bay) is open from sunrise to sunset today. Walk off that holiday feast and also check out the visitor center and bookstore, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

—Compiled by Christy Hinko