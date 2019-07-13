New Water District Commissioner Sworn In

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently administered the oath of office to new Massapequa Water District Commissioner Michael Mazzola.

“Keeping our water supply safe and plentiful is of the utmost importance for all water districts, and Massapequa is fortunate to have a top-level professional such as Mike Mazzola to serve as its new commissioner,” said Saladino in a statement. “Mike has always exhibited a tremendous dedication to his community and shows that his top priority is protecting the well-being of residents.”

Commissioner Mazzola, a Massapequa resident for more than 50 years, has been an active member of his community throughout his entire life. It started with the Massapequa Fire Department where he has been a member for 44 years, including 15 as fire commissioner. In this capacity, he has managed capital projects, personnel management, apparatus specifications and purchases. In the private sector, Mazzola’s experience includes management and facility operations. He is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Massapequa and past president of the Massapequa Soccer Club.

“When I was asked to become the water commissioner, I was honored to even get the nod,” said Mazzola. “I’m going to put my best foot forward. I hope to do my best and to make the residents of the Massapequa Water District proud that I’m doing the right job. I will be keeping their interests in front of anything else.”

Having already been working in the district the last few weeks, Mazzola says his main goals right now is to continue working with his colleagues and organizations around the area to contain the Bethpage Plume. Outside of that, his top priority will be looking to keep residents paying for water at a low rate while also providing pure, clean water. He will look to keep personnel that are handling distrubution and supply in order to make sure the water is well taken care of.

For more information, visit www.massapequawater.com.