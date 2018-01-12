New Owners Give Salon A Makeover

AH Fashion Salon has found new life as LJ Hair Salon, located at 565 Broadway in Masapequa.

CiCi and Justin, a young married couple originally from China, have taken over the reins to the delight of many of their customers. They commute every day from Brooklyn, but guests would never know that they have encountered countless traffic jams as their pleasant demeanor is evident every day. CiCi has owned another hair salon in Staten Island for more than seven years and when the opportunity presented itself for this location, she jumped on it, taking over in December 2017. She is there every day with Justin to get things running smoothly, with the intention of going back to her other location and allowing her husband to take charge.

On any given day, visitors to the salon will find Cici and Justin either blowing out a patron’s hair, doing color or a keratin treatment. A wash and blow-out is $18, and the result is always top notch. On a recent visit, I got a full head of highlights done for $60. The workers, Yuki and Fanny, both do hair washing and assist with other duties, including some color with Yuki doing the complete highlights and base colors. The hair wash can last 10 minutes or more with a scalp and neck massage included. For an extra $5, visitors can treat themselves to the hair treatment, which will last upwards of 20 minutes. For an additional $5, guests can treat themselves to a facial, which includes a mask, hot towel and massage. These services are very relaxing and guests will not want to rush them. The salon also offers body massages and waxing.

LJ is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 516-882-0688.