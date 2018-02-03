New Director, Open House At Beth Tikvah

Congregation Beth Tikvah (CBT) is proud to announce the appointment of Lois Schwalb as the new director of education. Schwalb will head both the Preschool and Religious School of CBT, welcoming students from Kindergarten through Bar/Bat Mitzvah. Schwalb has more than 30 years experience in Jewish Education and is well known in the community for her exceptional rapport with children and creativity in teaching. CBT will host an Open House, Meet and Greet, with refreshments for current, new and prospective students and their families on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., at the synagogue, 3710 Woodbine Ave., Wantagh.

Congregation Beth Tikvah (CBT) is a Conservative egalitarian synagogue, located near the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, on Woodbine Avenue in Wantagh. CBT has gone through changes since its consolidation of Wantagh Jewish Center with Farmingdale Jewish Center and the Israel Community Center of Levittown. CBT’s membership includes congregants from Wantagh and the immediate surrounding areas of Levittown, Seaford, Plainedge, Merrick, Bellmore, Massapequa, Bethpage, East Meadow, Freeport as well as Farmingdale, Melville, Islip, Woodbury, Syosset and Plainview. Recent renovations at CBT include a new sanctuary, handicap accessibility and security system.

For information and to learn more about CBT and its full service congregation with a nursery school, summer day program, kindergarten, primary school, religious school, youth group, intensive adult education, Men’s Club, Sisterhood, Chavurah (Couple’s Club), senior citizen’s group, daily morning and evening services, Film Festival, Yiddish Group and a variety of religious, cultural and social programs all open to the public throughout the year, call the office at 516-785-2445.

—Submitted by Jo-Ann Hertzman