New Business Welcomed

Oyster Bay Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. (right) recently attended the ribbon Cutting event for an Emerge Yoga and Wellness located in Massapequa. Emerge Yoga and Wellness offers an accessible approach to optimal health and holistic wellbeing through venues including yoga, antigravity, personal fitness, massage therapy, pain management, nutrition counseling and more. Pictured with Town Clerk Altadonna at the ribbon cutting event are New York Senator Michael Venditto (left), New York Assemblyman Joseph Saladino (third from left), Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker (fourth from right), Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy (third from right), members of the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce and Emerge Yoga and Wellness owners Jennifer Nelson and Vanessa Cafiero.