New Baseball Field For The Chiefs

Massapequa High School’s new baseball field got its first taste of game action as the Chiefs hosted the Farmingdale Dalers on March 26 in its home opener at the newly renovated complex.

The upgrades were part of athletic field renovations at the high school from a facilities bond approved by the community in 2014, which also included a new track, turf football field and tennis courts. Improvements to the baseball field included artificial turf replacing a grass and dirt field, as well as new dugouts, bleachers, announcer booth, sound system, fencing, protective netting and windscreens.

The field will be used by the seven-time Long Island champions, with their most recent title coming last year. Senior Andrew Primm, the Chiefs’ starting catcher, said he and his teammates appreciate the district’s support and will strive to return to the state baseball playoffs.

“We love the new field and it’s really going to help the Massapequa baseball program,” Primm said. “It shows that they care a lot about us.”

A pre-game ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new field was hosted by East Lake Elementary School Principal Thomas McKillop and included remarks from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Thomas Fasano, varsity baseball coach Tom Sheedy, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and local youth baseball league officials. John Piropato, the director of health, physical education, athletics and recreation, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. After the national anthem, it was time to play ball. Though the team fell to the Dalers 3-2, the team made it up with a 16-6 win against Farmingdale just three days later.

