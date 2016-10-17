Nature Comes Alive For Budding Scientists

Expanding their learning environment beyond four walls, a group of Massapequa High School students recently turned nature into their classroom.

The Advanced Placement (AP) Environmental Science class visited the Massapequa Preserve on Sept. 30, spending several hours participating in a hands-on study of their local ecosystem through the Brookhaven National Laboratory’s “A Day in the Life” program. Representatives from Brookhaven, the Central Pine Barrens Commission and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were on hand to assist the students.

Many of the juniors and seniors donned waterproof pants as they stepped into Massapequa Creek to collect water samples and dirt, or cast large fishing nets. They studied water chemistry, recording data such as oxygen levels and temperature. As th ey pulled in the nets, they got a feel for its plant and animal life. The group documented the types of fish that call the stream home before setting them free.

“I like that it’s outside of the classroom and it’s hands on, so you can actually see stuff,” said senior Isabelle Frawley of the experience.

Hundreds of students from high schools across Long Island took part in the program to analyze various bodies of water. Through this “citizen science” approach, the data collected by students will be maintained and shared by Brookhaven. Teacher T homas Dempsey said that this was Massapequa High School’s first time participating in the program, and his students will return every fall to collect new information and note changes from year to year. His class also raises trout, which are released into the creek.

“It’s unique on Long Island to have this,” said Dempsey of Brookhaven’s program. “It gives them a lot of real-life exposure to how science is done and it puts them in touch with professionals in the field.”

Dempsey said that the data collected by his students would also be used f or a class research project later in the year. In the spring, his students will get together with the other high schools that participated.