Nassau County, New York, Election Results

United States Senator
Charles E. SCHUMER . . . . . . . 375,986 votes — 64.63%
Wendy LONG . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 197,606 votes — 33.97%
Robin Laverne WILSON. . . . . . . 5,190 votes — .89%
Alex MERCED. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,743 votes — .47%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 192 votes — .03%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 581,717 votes
Justice of the Supreme Court
Joseph H. LORINTZ. . . . . . . . 472,297 votes — 45.30%
Edmund M. DANE. . . . . . . . . . 456,975 votes — 43.83%
Deborah POULOS. . . . . . . . . . . 43,985 votes — 4.22%
Janine BARBERA-DALLI. . . . . . . 40,434 votes — 3.88%
David L. CALONE . . . . . . . . . . . 14,824 votes — 1.42%
David A. MORRIS . . . . . . . . . . . 13,535 votes — 1.30%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 446 votes — .04%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1042,496 votes
Family Court Judge
Stacy D. BENNETT . . . . . . . . . . . . . 273,026 votes — 13.41%
Ellen R. GREENBERG . . . . . . . . . . . 265,990 votes — 13.06%
Conrad D. SINGER . . . . . . . . . . . . . 257,709 votes — 12.66%
Ayesha Keri BRANTLEY. . . . . . . . . 251,623 votes — 12.36%
Eileen C. DALY-SAPRAICONE . . . . . . 251,481 votes — 12.35%
Virginia A. CLAVIN-HIGGINS. . . . . . . 247,459 votes — 12.15%
Darlene D. HARRIS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 246,527 votes — 12.11%
Martin J. MASSELL. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241,362 votes — 11.85%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 807 votes — .04%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2035,984
District Court Judge 2nd District
Helen VOUTSINAS . . . . . . . . . 165,530 votes — 27.27
Eileen J. GOGGIN . . . . . . . . . . 159,703 votes — 26.31
Dennis F. McDERMOTT . . . . . . . 142,750 votes — 23.52
David W. McANDREWS . . . . . . . 138,722 votes — 22.86
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 239 votes — .04
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 606,944 votes
Representative in Congress 2nd District
Peter T. KING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63,616 votes — 73.81%
Du Wayne GREGORY . . . . . . . . . 22,520 votes — 26.13%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 votes — .06%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 86,191 votes
Representative in Congress 3rd District
Thomas R. SUOZZI . . . . . . . . 78,689 votes — 51.90%
Jack M. MARTINS . . . . . . . . . . . 72,863 votes — 48.06%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69 votes — .05%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 151,621 votes
Representative in Congress 4th District
Kathleen M. RICE . . . . . . . . . 173,796 votes — 59.37%
David H. GURFEIN . . . . . . . . . . 118,821 votes — 40.59%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 127 votes — .04%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 292,744 votes
Representative in Congress 5th District
Gregory W. MEEKS . . . . . . . . 23,140 votes — 76.29%
Michael A. O'REILLY . . . . . . . . . 6,685 votes — 22.04%
Frank FRANCOIS. . . . . . . . . . . . 490 votes — 1.62%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 votes — .05%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30,330 votes
State Senator 5th District
James F. GAUGHRAN. . . . . . . . 34,981 votes — 50.64%
Carl L. MARCELLINO . . . . . . . . . . 34,058 votes — 49.31%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 votes — .05%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69,074 votes
State Senator 6th District
Kemp HANNON. . . . . . . . . . . 67,455 votes — 53.90%
Ryan E. CRONIN. . . . . . . . . . . . 57,621 votes — 46.05%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 votes —.05%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 125,137 votes
State Senator 7th District
Elaine R. PHILLIPS . . . . . . . 65,709 votes — 51.61%
Adam M. HABER . . . . . . . . . . . 61,548 votes — 48.35%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 votes — .04%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 127,308 votes
State Senator 8th District
Michael VENDITTO . . . . . . . . 52,347 votes — 51.03%
John E. BROOKS. . . . . . . . . . . 50,182 votes — 48.92%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 votes — .06%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102,590 votes
State Senator 9th District
Todd D. KAMINSKY . . . . . . . . 70,821 votes — 51.52%
Christopher T. McGRATH . . . . . . 65,122 votes — 47.38%
Laurence S. HIRSH. . . . . . . . . . . 1,473 votes — 1.07%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 votes — .03%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 137,459 votes
Member of Assembly 9th District
Joseph S. SALADINO . . . . . . . 17,907 votes — 71.30%
Brendan J. CUNNINGHAM . . . . . . 7,193 votes — 28.64%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 votes — .06%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25,116 votes
Member of Assembly 13th District
Charles D. LAVINE. . . . . . . . 31,339 votes — 62.20%
Jeffrey S. VITALE. . . . . . . . . . . 18,425 votes — 36.57%
Jeffery J. PERESS. . . . . . . . . . . 609 votes — 1.21%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 votes — .03%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50,388 votes
Member of Assembly 14th District
David G. McDONOUGH . . . . . . . 38,069 votes — 63.15%
Michael F. REID . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,188 votes — 36.80%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31 votes — .05%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60,288 votes
Member of Assembly 15th District
Michael A. MONTESANO. . . . . . . 29,848 votes — 55.91%
Dean E. HART . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23,512 votes — 44.04%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 votes — .05%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53,389 votes
Member of Assembly 16th District
Anthony D'URSO. . . . . . . . . 26,825 votes — 51.34%
Matthew VARVARO . . . . . . . . . 25,413 votes — 48.63%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 votes — .03%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,254 votes
Member of Assembly 17th District
Thomas McKEVITT . . . . . . . . 34,325 votes — 62.73%
Matthew W. MALIN . . . . . . . . . 20,361 votes — 37.21%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 votes — .06%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54,719 votes
Member of Assembly 18th District
Earlene HOOPER. . . . . . . . . 34,892 votes — 88.22%
Cornelius Todd SMITH. . . . . . . 4,635 votes — 11.72%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 votes — .06%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39,550 votes
Member of Assembly 19th District
Edward P. RA . . . . . . . . . 32,562 votes — 61.78%
Gary B. PORT . . . . . . . . . . 20,116 votes — 38.17
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 votes — .05
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,704
Member of Assembly 20th District
Melissa L. MILLER. . . . . . . . 27,259 votes — 52.23%
Anthony P. ERAMO . . . . . . . . . 24,093 votes — 46.16%
Joseph R. NAHAM . . . . . . . . . . 826 votes — 1.58%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 votes — .03%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,193 votes
Member of Assembly 21st District
Brian F. CURRAN . . . . . . . . . . 32,209 votes — 57.51%
Travis P. BOURGEOIS . . . . . . . . 23,778 votes — 42.4%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 votes — .04%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56,008 votes
Member of Assembly 22nd District
Michaelle C. SOLAGES. . . . . . . 35,197 votes — 66.66%
Robert M. BOGLE . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,581 votes — 33.30%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 votes — .04%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52,800 votes
Town of Hempstead Council Member 4th District Town of Hempstead
Anthony P. D'ESPOSITO . . . . . . 34,19 votes — 62.03%
Douglas P. MAYER . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,923 votes — 37.95%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 votes — .02%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55,134 votes
County Legislator 16th District
Arnold W. DRUCKER. . . . . . . . 17,647 votes — 57.99%
Louis B. IMBROTO . . . . . . . . . . . 12,774 votes — 41.98%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 votes — .03%
*********************************
Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30,429
—Results from www.nassaucountyny.gov/571/Election-Results.