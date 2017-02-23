Narcotic Vice Squad Investigating Narcotic Sales Near Elementary School

The Major Case Bureau reports three arrests from an investigation beginning in December 2016 ending on Friday, Feb. 17, in Massapequa Park.

Narcotic Vice Squad Detectives report three arrests resulting in an investigation from anonymous tips regarding narcotic sales less than 1000 feet from the East Lake Elementary School in Massapequa Park.

On Feb. 10, defendant Justin Johns, 37, of Massapequa was observed failing to complete a full stop while operating a black colored 2015 Ford SUV. Detectives conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and the defendant admitted to possessing two wax envelopes of heroin labeled ‘BEAST MODE’; he was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Defendant Johns is charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Feb. 13, Detectives observed defendant Clifford Wagner, 52, of Farmingdale, make a hand to hand narcotics transaction in front of 157 Atlantic Avenue. The defendant was then observed leaving the scene operating a vehicle at a high rate of speed and violated multiple traffic laws. Detectives were able to stop the vehicle, the defendant could not produce a valid driver’s license and during the investigation admitted to possessing two wax envelopes of heroin labeled ‘BEAST MODE’; the defendant was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Defendant Wagner is charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:50 p.m. defendant Stephen Robinson, 44, was located at his home and placed under arrest without incident. During search incident to arrest, he was in possession of 62 wax envelopes labeled ‘BEAST MODE’ believed to contain heroin. Defendant Robinson is charged with five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and six counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Additionally he is charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child due to his eight year old child being in the home on Feb. 10, when he conducted a narcotics sale to Defendant Johns. Defendant Robinson was arraigned on Saturday, Feb. 18, in First District Court 99 Main Street Hempstead.