Mounted Unit Visits McKenna

The Nassau County Police Department’s Mounted Unit visited McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on Oct. 18. Students learned about the responsibilities of this specialized horse patrol.

The children participated in a question and answer session with the police officers. They then were able to meet and pet three horses in the unit, Artie, Charlie and Mike.

“Students enjoyed the opportunity to learn about how our local police officers care about people,” said Principal Dr. Amanda Lowry. “These officers are proud of their unit and provide safety within our communities.”