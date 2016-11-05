Pie, cheesecake, waffles, gelato, banana pudding, hot cocoa, espresso, cappuccino and a build your own cupcake bar. JJ’s Rockin’ Cupcakes celebrated its one year anniversary on Oct. 23, and in that time, have proven that they are about more than just cupcakes.

“So much has changed…we have learned so much,” said Karin Hlywiak, who owns the store with her cupcake baker husband, John. “We’re now open at 10 a.m. and our menu has expanded to include homemade waffles, a build your own cupcake bar, banana pudding and cannoli cream platters. We would like to open early and just do waffles and coffee for breakfast soon.”

The Hlywiaks have survived the stressful first year of not only opening a new business, but making a name in the community. On the financial side, they were able to lower their prices, as most of the items are now being purchased in bulk orders. JJ’s sells mostly mini cupcakes (which are still only a little smaller than the average size cupcake) and retail for $18 for a dozen and $10 for a half dozen minis.

“If we can save money, why not pass it onto the customers? We put all our love into everything we make. It’s about good energy and catering to customers’ needs and we love hearing suggestions,” said Hlywiak.

Over the summer is when JJ’s truly brought about a change in its menu by introducing gelato. Whether stuffed inside a pint or enjoyed with a cupcake, gelato was a huge hit, which inspired Hlywiak to expand into other sweet treats. These days, cheesecake, cannoli platters and banana pudding (Hlywiak’s family recipe), are the big sellers.

“Our cannoli platter is awesome and it’s not like the ones you find in the bakery,” she said. “Instead of cannoli chips, we do our Suga Suga cookies. People have been going nuts over it.”

The store also launched gluten friendly cupcakes, after months of experimenting and finding the right recipe. Customers were able to taste some samples at the stores anniversary party, and according to Hlywiak, who has a sugar issue herself, they are just as delicious as the regular, low in sugar cupcakes.

“We have red velvet and a pound cake that we’re doing and it’s absolutely delicious. You don’t need frosting or anything,” she said, adding that there will also be gluten free pies soon.

Seasonal items and flavors will always be featured, like the Johnny Appleseed cupcake for the fall, complete with chunks of apples, caramel and an apple crumb topping. Whether you are a first time customer or placing an order, Hlywiak always gives you a taste of something sweet. Whether it is a spoonful of frosting or cannoli cream if you are unsure of which flavor to go with, she is more than happy to help you decide.

“We are doing a lot more birthday parties, so that’s been growing. I would like to do open mic night, cocktails and cupcakes events, something for the adults, too,” she said. “Also, be on the lookout for our homemade marshmallows and hot cocoa.”

The Hlywiaks have the hard part down to a science: finding the right recipes. Now, they would like to move onto more events and working to brand themselves as a household name

“I want to have Santa Claus come in and do storytime for the kids and take pictures for free during Christmas. I also want to invite all the kids in the area to come in and make cards for the senior citizens and for people who are lonely and don’t have anyone. I’m really big into that,” said Hlywiak, who has been a big supporter of local events. “I always donate to the schools for the holidays and throughout the year. I normally give gift certificates but I would love to do a cupcake table if they asked me to.”

JJ’s Rockin’ Cupcakes charitable laundry list includes the Massapequa Fire District, the local schools including a school in nearby Seaford and military fundraisers. Always greeting customers with a smile, Hlywiak makes it a point to introduce herself as the owner when new faces come into the store.

“I learned that change is good and that you have to broaden your horizons and sit back and take a listen to what people are saying,” she said. “The community is very supportive, but I have to get more of a reach and that has been a bit of an issue. Some people locally still don’t know we exist.”

There is a wooden cupcake sign in the corner of the parking lot that has drawn people into JJ’s. Still, no matter how rough the ride may be sometimes, Hlywiak is always happy about where the business is and the words of praise from her customers.

“How can you not be happy?” she said. “We’re in cupcake land, everyone is happy here.”

JJ’s Rockin’ Cupcakes is located at 5497 Merrick Rd., Massapequa. For more information or to place an order, call 516-799-5800 or visit www.jjsrockincupcakes.com .