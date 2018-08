The Maria Montessori School will hold an open house on Thursday, Aug. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for families of children in these age groups:

younger than 3

3 to 6

6 to 12

junior high

The school is located at 5 N. Village Green West, Levittown, NY 11756. For more information, call 516-520-0301 or visit facebook.com/TheMariaMontessoriSchool.