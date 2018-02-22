Missing Dog In Massapequa

Mary Salamone’s dog, Ryback, has been missing in Massapequa since Jan. 31. Ryback is an adult male French bulldog mix. He is medium-sized and has short tan fur.

Ryback requires medication and needs to be seen by a vet as soon as possible. He was last seen near Merrick Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

If you see Ryback, do not chase him. Chasing, calling or whistling at him may cause him to run away in fear.

Call Mary Salamone at 917-709-6637 if you see her dog or have any information. She is offering a reward for his safe return.

For more information, see www.helpinglostpets.com/petdetail/?id=2195156.