Kindergartners celebrated both Christmas and Hanukkah at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, dazzling their parents with holiday songs in a morning performance.

During the annual Kindergarten Jingle Ball, students sang “Twinkle, Twinkle Hanukkah Lights,” “Jingle Bells,” “I’m a Little Latke” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The five kindergarten classes performed together after two weeks of rehearsal. Children and their parents then enjoyed holiday snacks.