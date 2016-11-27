McKenna Musicians Earn All-County Selections

Fourteen students from McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District have been named All-County musicians.

Band students, led by teacher Jessica Wyman, are Rose Greco (tr umpet), Teresa Greene (oboe) and Christopher Falcone (trumpet). The orchestra selections are Cormac Hale (viola) and Lily DiBenedetto (violin), and are under the direction of teacher Katherine Cahalan.

Representing the school from the chorus are Sarah Briggs, Gabriella D’Orlando, Angelina DeMaio, Keira Lovett, Taylor Mauro, Ella Meier, Nicole Sperounis, Grace Vience and Maya Zaidman. They are under the instruction of teacher Brittany Bissonnette.

Students were accepted based on the New York State School Music Association scores from last year and a teacher recommendation. They will perform at the Tilles Center in Old Brookville in January.