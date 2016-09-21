Massapequa To Host Educators’ Conference

EdCamp Long Island is coming to the Massapequa School District, which will host this participant-driven professional development conference for teachers, administrators, parents, students, board of education and community members on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The third annual event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alfred G. Berner Middle School, 50 Carman Mill Road. EdCamp follows an “unconference” model in which participants come together to network, share and learn. There are no set workshops until the morning of the event, when attendees sign up to facilitate sessions.

The program is free and anyone is welcome to attend. More than 600 people are already registered. Last year, attendees came from throughout the New York metropolitan area, and from as far away as New England and Pennsylvania.

This incredible day of learning is possible because of the generous sponsorship of local businesses and educational associations who provided money and supplies. Unlike traditional conferences, there will be no vendors selling their products.

“EdCamp Long Island provides educators a free space to learn together, share ideas, question and dig deeper into practice, develop professional learning networks, and further their shared mission in meeting students’ needs,” said Ed Kemnitzer, Massapequa’s executive assistant for technology integration of curriculum support and development, and a co-founder of EdCamp. “We are fortunate to have many committed organizations who support EdCamp Long Island through donations so we could offer this amazing opportunity to local educators.”

For more information or to register, visit edcampli.weebly.com.