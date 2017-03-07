Massapequa Seeks Summer Recreation Staff

The Massapequa School District’s athletics office is accepting applications for employment for the 2017 Summer Recreation program. College assistant, leader and volunteer positions are available for the five-week program.

College assistant positions are open to current college students and graduating high school seniors in 2017, who have previously worked with the summer recreation program. Leader positions are open to current high school students, and volunteer positions are for those entering ninth grade in September.

The summer recreation program runs every weekday from July 10 through Aug. 11. A program for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade is held at each elementary school, and teen center program for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders is at the Ames Campus.

Prospective employees must be able to commit to the full five weeks. Applicants must live within the boundaries of the Massapequa School District, and all prior employees must re-apply. The application deadline is March 24 and must be submitted online only. New volunteer applicants must also include three letters of recommendation by March 31.

To apply online, or for job criteria, visit the Athletics Office page on the district website, www.msd.k12.ny.us, and click on Recreation Programs. For additional information, call Fran Mauceri at 516-308-5080.