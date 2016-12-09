Massapequa Philharmonic Gears Up For The Holidays

The Massapequa Philharmonic, under the direction of its music director David Bernard, will help ring in the holidays with a concert featuring festive music, dance and choral music. The orchestra will be joined by Long Island’s Eglevsky Ballet, who will perform selections from The Nutcracker alongside the orchestra. Also featured will be the Massapequa High School chorus who will sing holiday favorites accompanied by the Massapequa Philharmonic. The afternoon concert will end with a sing-along where the audience sings holiday songs accompanied by the orchestra and refreshments.

“This will be a thrilling musical celebration of the season,” said Bernard. “Not only are we performing works that dazzle the senses and create magic through music, but we are featuring two important artistic groups in the community—The Eglevsky Ballet and the Massapequa High School chorus.

The program will include Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Tchaikovsky selections from The Nutcracker featuring the Eglevsky Ballet and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from The Messiah plus holiday songs and carols.

The concert will take place on Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd., Massapequa. The concert is free to the public.

For more information, visit www.massphil.org.

—Submitted by the Massapequa Philharmonic