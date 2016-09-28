Massapequa Philharmonic: “Autumn In Prague”

The Massapequa Philharmonic, under the direction of its new music director David Bernard, will open its 2016-17 season with a celebration of the music of Antonín Dvořák featuring his brilliant Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 1, Symphony No. 8 and Cello Concerto featuring noted cellist Arian Daurov.

Dvořák’s legacy includes deep connections to New York He was the first director of the National Conservatory of Music in New York City, and the world premiere of his final symphony, “From the New World,” was held at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

“New Yorkers owe it to themselves to fully explore Dvořák’s music, as he is intertwined into the cultural legacy of our region,” said Maestro David Bernard. “The combination of the sheer brilliance and soulful expression infused in his compositions is spellbinding, and to hear these works live is an absolutely astounding experience for the audience.”

This program presents a variety of the great composer’s compositions from

early, middle and late periods in his life.

“We begin with the explosive and hypnotic rhythms of his Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 1, written before Dvořák became a famous composer,” said Bernard. “With his Eighth Symphony, Dvorak finally found his own voice, departing from his roots in the tradition of Brahms. And finally the Cello Concerto—a work that conveys his personal struggle with living in a foreign land, with beautiful and poignant phrases that evoke the home sickness that drew him back to Europe. This incredible work never ceases to delight audiences with its brilliance and sublime beauty.”

The concert will take place on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Berner auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd., Massapequa. This concert is free to the public.

For additional information, visit www.massphil.org.