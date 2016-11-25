Massapequa Park Resident Awarded Scholarship

Jessica Bardio, a student at Northeastern University’s College of Engineering, was one of five Northeastern students who received a scholarship through the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power & Energy Society Scholarship Plus Initiative for the 2016-17 academic year.

The scholarship was awarded to 230 undergraduate students studying electrical engineering with strong GPAs, unique extracurricular experience and a commitment to furthering their academic performance and involvement in the field. For the first time ever, more than 25 percent of the scholarship recipients are female.

A Massapequa Park native, Bardio is on a BS/MS track with a major in electrical engineering. She is expected to graduate in 2020.