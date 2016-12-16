Massapequa Park Opens Holiday Season

Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato and the board of trustees along with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and Frosty welcomed the holiday season by lighting the Menorah and Christmas Tree at the Village of Massapequa Park’s Annual Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

Pictured are Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato, Deputy Mayor Teresa Spinosa, trustees Richard Begandy, Daniel Pearl and Tina Schiaffino, Village Justice Gerard Giannattasio, NYS Assemblyman Joseph Saladino, Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy, Councilman Joseph Pinto and local residents.

—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park