Massapequa Musicians Hit A High Note

Ten Massapequa High School student-musicians have been selected to represent the district at the national and state levels this fall.

The New York State School Music Association has accepted seven students for the All-State conference from Dec. 1-4 in Rochester. Matthew Ferrugia (Tenor 1), Brian Ford (Tenor 2), Chloe Harrell (Alto 1) and Jacqueline McCreedy (Soprano 2) were chosen for the mixed chorus. Courtney Conkling (piccolo) will be a part of the symphony orchestra, Mackenzie Conkling (double bass) will play with the band and Matthew Mener (jazz tenor) will be a member of the instrumental jazz ensemble.

More than 6,500 students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the state. In late August, approximately 890 students were selected for NYSSMA’s All-State music conference.

Three Massapequa students have performed their way into the National Association for Music Education’s 2016 All-National Honor Ensembles, setting a new musical milestone for the district. Camryn Buonamassa (Alto 1), Frank Sacino (Tenor 2) and Luciana Vernola (Alto 2) will be among the 670 talented high-school music students from across the country to participate at a gala concert on Nov. 13 at the Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Grapevine, TX.

The three have previously earned spots in the NYSSMA All-State Chorus. They will participate in a choir of 350 students at the NAfME festival.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District