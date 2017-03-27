Massapequa Murder Mystery

Hispanic male’s body found in Massapequa Preserve

A man walking his dog in the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, March 23, discovered the remains of a male and called 911 at about 2:07 p.m.

Police responded and brought the body—recovered at a location south of Sunrise Highway and east of Seaview Avenue in Massapequa—to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Detective/Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad, the autopsy determined that “the victim sustained multiple lacerations and blunt force trauma to the upper body and head.

“The injuries appear to be from a large cutting instrument,” he added. “The death has now been ruled a homicide.”

Fitzpatrick said the male appeared to be Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-3, 120 lbs., in his late teens to early 20s, with black hair.

“He was wearing a distinctive black American Eagle long-sleeved tee-shirt,” said Fitzgerald, who held up a photo of a similar shirt, sporting what he called “ grayish threads and a distinctive logo.”

Asked how long the body may have been at the site, Fitzgerald stated, “We believe approximately two to three weeks.”

“We are seeking the public’s help in assisting us in identifying him,” said Fitzpatrick. “Or if they have any information that would help [us find out about] his last known whereabouts.”

He requested anyone with information to call the squad at 516-573-7788 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

“Is it unusual that it took so long to find the body?” Fitzgerald was asked

“It’s a densely-wooded area, somewhat off the beaten path where people jog or ride their bike,” he responded, adding that the path was not close to where the body was found.

Fitzgerald said the dog walker let his pet loose, and the canine ran off into the woods.

“He called the dog. The dog wouldn’t return to him and he went to see what the dog was bothered by or attracted to…and that’s when he discovered the body,” related Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald declined to say whether there were indications that the body had been dragged, or if any evidence had been found on the body or clothing.

“I would not comment on any evidentiary value because that would hinder the investigation,” he said.

Fitzgerald referred to his detective as “bloodhounds” and affirmed, “They’re the best of the best and I’m confident they’ll come to a solution.”