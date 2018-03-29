Massapequa Man Sentenced For Crash That Killed Elderly Couple

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that a Massapequa man was sentenced today to 3½ years to 10½ years in prison for an April 2017 crash that killed an elderly Melville couple.

John Hartwig, 64, pleaded guilty on January 22 before Judge Robert Bogle to the highest charge of ‘vehicular manslaughter in the first degree’ (a C felony) and two counts of ‘operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol’ (an unclassified misdemeanor).

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Glickman family who had their parents and grandparents stolen from them just moments after a family dinner together,” DA Singas said. “The 64-year-old defendant is a bar owner who ought to have known better than to selfishly drive drunk. Drunk drivers do not see and react to people and everyday situations. This is the reality of drunk driving: it causes unending pain and heartbreak.”

DA Singas said on April 22, 2017, at 8:10 p.m., the defendant was driving his 2015 white Ford Explorer eastbound on Merrick Road in Massapequa when he struck and killed two pedestrians crossing the street, 77-year-old Melvyn Glickman and his wife 77-year-old Barbara Glickman.

The Glickman’s were walking toward their car and had just finished dinner with their family at a nearby restaurant when they were struck. Following the collision, the defendant registered a .13 percent blood alcohol concentration and later admitted to drinking at the bar he owns, McQuade’s in Lynbrook. The defendant stated he was driving home from the bar at the time of the crash.

The defendant was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department after the incident.

Deputy Chief of DA Singas’ Vehicular Crimes Bureau Michael Bushwack and Assistant District Attorney Alexander DePalo are prosecuting this case. The defendant is represented by William Petrillo, Esq.