Massapequa High School Student Has Sole

A Massapequa High School student has embraced the giving spirit embodied by so many in the school community and picked up where a recent graduate left off by running a sneaker drive for the homeless.

Jaden Gil, a 10th-grader at the high school’s main campus, is spearheading the Sole Survivors collection drive. Students and staff are asked to donate their lightly used sneakers, which will be given to the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless. A donation cage has been set up in the main lobby and every time it fills up, the sneakers are donated.

The idea was started by former Massapequa High School student Jake Rosenblum, a 2016 graduate, who started the nonprofit organization Sole Survivors and collected hundreds of sneakers in two years. His friend, Jaden, ran a collection drive at Berner Middle School and now has taken the reins at the high school.

“It’s important that everyone has a nice pair of shoes,” Jaden said. “It’s good to do something for the community and to give back.”