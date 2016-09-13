Massapequa High School Boasts 196 AP Scholars

The Massapequa School District announces that 196 students at Massapequa High School have earned an AP Scholar award for 2016, which are presented by the College Board. This includes members of the class of 2016, as well as current seniors.

A total of 126 students have been named AP Scholars, who were recognized for having received scores of 3 or higher on at least three Advanced Placement exams. Twenty-one students received the AP Scholar with Honor designation, meaning they received an average score of 3.25 or higher on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on at least four tests. Forty-nine students were named an AP Scholar with Distinction for an achieving an average score of 3.5 or higher on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on at least five tests.

Massapequa also had 15 students named as National AP Scholars. This designation is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on at least eight of these tests.

“We are proud of our students in the high school and the leadership of staff,” said Principal Patrick DiClemente. “Peak performance in the AP program and through AP exams is the result of earnest student preparation and the collaborative efforts of staff to support students.”

Massapequa High School offers 23 Advanced Placement courses in art, music, English, math, social studies, science and world languages, giving students the chance to do college-level work and potentially earning college credit. This year the district has introduced AP Capstone, a two-year research-based course, and AP Computer Science Principles