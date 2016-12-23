Massapequa Cheerleaders Advance To Nationals

The Massapequa High School varsity cheerleading squad finished second at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Empire Regional competition on Dec. 10. The team now advances to the national championship.

This was a historic moment for the team as it was the first time it has placed in the top three at any UCA regional competition.

“The Empire Regional is considered the most prestigious regional competition, from a talent perspective, in the nation,” said coach Erica Jordan. “Second place is an unbelievable victory for our school. I couldn’t be more proud and amazed at how far this team has come.”

This is the second year that the squad will be competing in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Walt Disney World. Last year the team competed in the Super Varsity Division I category and placed among the top 11 teams. The 2017 competition takes place on Feb. 11-12 and is televised on ESPN and ESPN2 to more than 100 million homes around the world.