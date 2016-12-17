Massapequa Boasts Outstanding Languages Leader

William Anderson, the World Languages and English as a New Language curriculum associate for the Massapequa School District, recently received the Remunda Cadoux Award for Leadership in Foreign Language Supervision.

Anderson, who began as a Spanish teacher at Massapequa High School in 1998, has served in his current position since 2008 and oversees more than 30 teachers. He supervises the district’s ENL program and the World Languages program at Berner Middle School, Massapequa High School and the Ames Campus, where offerings include French, German, Mandarin Chinese and Spanish, as well as Italian and American Sign Language as electives. This year, he played a crucial role in the implementation of the Foreign Language in the Elementary Schools pilot program, which provides Spanish instruction to third-graders.

Under his leadership, the district has partnered with the Asia Society Confucius Classrooms Network which led to the creation, expansion and ongoing support of Massapequa’s Mandarin Chinese course program.

The Remunda Cadoux Award, named for the creator of one of the earliest state syllabi for foreign language education, is presented annually to a New York State Association of Foreign Language Teachers member who embodies the leadership skills that Cadoux did.

“It’s hard to conceive receiving an award after only 12 years as an administrator,” said Anderson. “I love what I do because of the amazing teachers, students and parents with whom I work each and every day. I am honored and truly humbled.”

For his nomination, Anderson received letters of support from Superintendent Lucille F. Iconis, assistant to the superintendent for curriculum and instruction Dr. Thomas Fasano and world language teachers. They cited his creativity, enthusiasm, vision, supportive leadership and collaborative spirit.

“Mr. Anderson embodies all the characteristics of a distinguished leader,” said Iconis. “He works tirelessly to guarantee that each child be afforded a wide range of opportunities in the study of foreign languages. Mr. Anderson has assured that the Massapequa Public Schools maintain the outstanding foreign language program it has come to enjoy.”