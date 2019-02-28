Massapequa Athletes Pledge College Commitments

Massapequa High School recently recognized eight student athletes who will continue playing sports at the collegiate level. The students were joined by administrators, coaches and family members at a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony.

The athletes include Sydney Chiffriller (volleyball, SUNY Oswego), Claire Dorr (volleyball, Springfield College), Gabriel Lizana (soccer, Misericordia University), Daniel Muir (soccer, Molloy College), Donny Ophals (soccer, SUNY Potsdam), Frank Schmidt (soccer, SUNY Maritime), Andrew Spagnuolo (soccer, SUNY Potsdam) and Patrick Wing (volleyball, SUNY New Paltz).

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District