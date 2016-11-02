Kindergartners in Kathy Landman’s class at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District wrote about and drew pictures of their special memories in a writer’s workshop project. The students learned about generating ideas, as they started the process by brainstorming as a class. They also used their writer’s workshop pens for the first time. From left: Julia Guida, Matthew Fanelli, Kaylee Lynch and Aiden Nilsen.
Marking Their Memories At Fairfield
Kindergartners in Kathy Landman’s class at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District wrote about and drew pictures of their special memories in a writer’s workshop project. The students learned about generating ideas, as they started the process by brainstorming as a class. They also used their writer’s workshop pens for the first time. From left: Julia Guida, Matthew Fanelli, Kaylee Lynch and Aiden Nilsen.