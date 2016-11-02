Marking Their Memories At Fairfield

Kindergartners in Kathy Landman’s class at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District wrote about and drew pictures of their special memories in a writer’s workshop project. The students learned about generating ideas, as they started the process by brainstorming as a class. They also used their writer’s workshop pens for the first time. From left: Julia Guida, Matthew Fanelli, Kaylee Lynch and Aiden Nilsen.

