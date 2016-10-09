One day this summer, while in the Marshalls’ shopping center on Hicksville Road with my son, I noticed the Marine Dog Pet Supplies store at the end of the parking lot. My family has an 11-year-old dog that we adopted from an animal shelter more than 10 years ago, and I knew that Cosmo was running low on dog food so we decided to check the store out.

Upon entering, we immediately saw dogs being led to the back of the shop to be groomed. We also saw a rather large 15-year-old African Secada turtle named Buster, that I at first, thought was a statue until he started to move. We also saw a lot of unique animals such as fresh water lobsters, African water frogs, beta fish, and gerbils.

I also could not help but notice the many thank you posters upon entering the shop, from various Scout troops. As a former Scout leader myself, I found it extremely nice to know that this shop invites local Scouts to learn about animal care, which can assist in achieving the requirements needed toward earning special patches. Marine Dog Pet Supplies does this for free, and all Scout leaders have to do is ask ahead of time so plans can be made and everything runs smoothly.

Marine Dog Pet Supplies is located at 1350 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa.