Mangano Visits Cub Scout Pack 689 In Seaford

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano visited the members of Cub Scout Pack 689, along with Pack leaders Edward Muro and Joe Dalton, on Friday, Sept. 30 at St. James Church in Seaford, where he answered the cub scouts’ questions about government.

“I’d like to thank Eddie and Joe for inviting me to come down here to meet with the dedicated and hard-working young men of Cub Scout Pack 689,” said County Executive Mangano. “I truly appreciate when our youth take an active role in community organizations, and trying to better the lives of their friends and neighbors.”