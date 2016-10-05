Makerspace Makes Its Debut

The Massapequa School District is encouraging creativity and critical thinking with the opening of Makerspace rooms in the six elementary schools. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held with technology staff, building administrators and students during the last week of September.

Students in fourth through sixth grade can participate in Makerspace activities during their lunch and recess periods. Lockhart Elementary School is also featuring a pilot program for third-grade students. Space has been set aside either in the library or a designated classroom at each school.

“We are pleased to offer this initiative in Massapequa, which creates a hands-on approach to learning,” said Superintendent Lucille F. Iconis. “The skills that students gain in these wonderful spaces are essential for success in and out of the classroom.”

The Makerspace rooms are full of gadgets including robots, circuits, 3-D printers and green-screen technology, which fosters 21st-century learning skills. Through a “Genius Hour” concept, library media specialists will also dedicate a portion of their instruction to Makerspace activities throughout the school year.

“In cutting the ribbon to the elementary Makerspaces, we were able to cut the ribbon to innovation, creation, growth mindset, engagement and collaboration,” said Ed Kemnitzer, the district’s executive assistant for technology integration of curriculum support and development. “Witnessing children problem solve and learn on a platform that is native to them is exciting. There is no ceiling to what our students can achieve. These spaces will celebrate our commitment to developing creators and not consumers.”