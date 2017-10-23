Long Island Restaurant Week Begins October 29

Restaurants dish best bites with $28.95 prix fixe menus for eight days

The tri-annual and award-winning Long Island Restaurant Week kicks-off its Fall 2017 campaign on Sunday, Oct. 29 for eight days, ending on Sunday, Nov. 5. Participating restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe for $28.95 all night, every night they are open except Saturday when the menu may only be offered until 7 p.m.

Restaurants—spanning Long Island’s 118 miles—will each serve a unique $28.95 menu with a minimum choice of three appetizers, three entrées and three desserts. A full participant list is available below and at www.longislandrestaurantweek.com.

1 North Steakhouse

Aji 53 – Bayshore

Aji 53 – Smithtown

Alexandros Restaurant

Almarco Italian Grill

aMano Restaurant

Amici Restaurant

Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill

Aperitif Bistro

Aria Melanie on the Lake

Athenian Greek Taverna

Avino’s Italian Table

Babylon Carriage House

Bareburger Plainview

Baron’s Cove

Bayou Restaurant

Benny’s Ristorante

Bistro 25

Bistro 58

Bistro 72

Blackbirds’ Grille

Bliss Restaurant

Bonefish Grill – Lake Grove

Bonefish Grill – Rockville Centre

Brasserie Americana

Brunello Italian kitchen

Butera’s of Sayville

Butera’s of Smithtown

Butera’s of Woodbury

Caci North Fork

Cafe Havana

Cafe Joelle

Cafe Red

Cafe Testarossa

Captain Bill’s

Caracara Mexican Grill

Cardoon Mediterranean

Carnival Restaurant

Casa Rustica

Cassariano Italian Eatery

Centro Trattoria & Bar

Chachamagrill

Chadwicks

Chop Shop

Cinque Terre Ristorante

City Cellar

Cooperage Inn

Cove Hollow Tavern

Cowfish

Crazy Fish Bar & Gill

Dodici

Eric’s Italian Bistro

FADO

Farm Country Kitchen

Fifth Season Restaurant

Flanagans Pub

Garden Grill Restaurant

George Martin 1989

George Martin The Original

Grillfire

H2O Seafood & Sushi – Islip

H2O Seafood & Sushi – Smithtown

Harbor Crab Company

Heirloom Tavern

Honu Kitchen & Cocktails

Hudson’s Mill

Hudsons on the Mile

IL LUOGO Ristorante

IMC Restaurant & Bar

Irish Coffee Pub

Jackson’s

Jake’s Steakhouse

Jamesport Manor Inn

Jewel by Tom Schaudel

Jo Jo Apples Café

Jonathans Restaurant

La Bussola Restaurant

La Parma II

La Plage Restaurant

La Tavola Trattoria

Latitude 121

Le Charlot

Le Soir Restaurant

Legends Restaurant

LOLA Restaurant

Lombardi’s on the Bay

Lombardi’s on the Sound

Lulu Kitchen and Bar

Mac’s Steakhouse

Mamma Lombardi’s

Marco Polo’s

Maria’s Mexican & Latin Cusine

Market Bistro

Mesita

Meta Osteria

Mill Creek Tavern

Mill Pond House

Mim’s

Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern

Molto Bene

Monsoon Steak & Sushi

Morrison’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse

MP Taverna

Nautilus Cafe

noah’s

Novitá Wine Bar & Trattoria

Oceans 5

Orto

Page at 63 Main

Painters’ Restaurant

Palmers American Grille

Parlay Gastropub

Parlor House Grill

Pasta Pasta

Peters Clam Bar

Piccola Bussola Restaurant – Mineola

Piccola Bussola Ristorante – Huntington

Piccolo Mondo

Pine Grove Inn of East Patchogue

Polo Steakhouse at The Garden City Hotel

Pure North Fork

Ragazzi Italian Kitchen

Revel Restaurant &Bar

RHUM

Ristegio’s Restaurant

Ristorante Gemelli

Rumba

Ruvo East

Ruvo West

Saaz Indian Cuisine

Sage Bistro

Sage Bistro Moderne

Salt & Barrel

San Remo Italian Restaurant

Sandbar

Savino’s Hideaway

Sea Basin Restaurant

Seasons 52

Shandon Court

Snapper Inn

Sophia Italian Bistro

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

St. James Public House

Stone Creek Inn

Stonewalls at the Woods, LLC

Strip Steak

Sunday’s on the Bay Restaurant

The 1770 House

The Brass Rail

The Grill

The Main Event – Farmingdale

The Main Event – Plainview

The Melting Pot

The Milleridge Inn

The Oar Steak and Seafood Grill

The Patio Restaurant

The Savoy Tavern

The Tavern by George Martin

The Wild Goose

Thyme

Tocolo Cantina

Tony Colombos

Touch of Venice Restaurant

Trattoria Diane

Trullo D’Oro

Trumpets On The Bay

Verace

VIEW Restaurant

Villa Sorrento Restaurant

Vittorio’s Restaurant

Waterzooi

Wave Seafood and Steak @ Danfords Hotel, Marina & Spa

West End Cafe

Wild Honey

Long Island Restaurant Week is a win-win for participants and consumers. Much of the Island’s population is provided the opportunity to save money while dining and sampling restaurants they might not otherwise try. For restaurateurs, this value-pricing event delivers a surge in business, a return on investment and community goodwill with the chance to win over new and returning patrons with a positive dining experience.

“With more than 2.8 million residents and more than 1,000 restaurants with varied cuisines, concepts and price points, it’s a fantastic way to explore the culinary landscape that Long Island has to offer,” said Steve Haweeli, president of Long Island Restaurant & Hospitality Group—the business-to-consumer division of WordHampton Public Relations.

Long Island Restaurant Week was designed to garner positive publicity and additional business during a traditionally sluggish period of business for restaurants. Due to popular customer and restaurateur demand, the spring edition of this popular Islandwide autumn promotion was launched in 2011 and most recently, a winter edition, early in 2017.

Restaurateurs may sign up online to participate. To view the current list of participants or for more information, visit www.longislandrestaurantweek.com. For general inquiries about Long Island Restaurant Week, call 631-329-2111 or email marketing@longislandrestaurantweek.com.