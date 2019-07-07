Long Island Nets Host Free Youth Basketball Clinics

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced recently that the Town of Oyster Bay, in partnership with the Long Island Nets, will host free Long Island Nets Basketball Clinics at town facilities throughout the summer, with the first taking place on Saturday, July 13 at John J. Burns Park in Massapequa. These clinics are open to boys and girls ages 6 through 13.

“The Long Island Nets Basketball Clinic is a great opportunity for children to learn about the sport of basketball from some of the area’s finest coaches and players,” said Saladino. “The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to partner with the Long Island Nets to bring these outstanding basketball skills clinics to our residents, free of charge.”

The Long Island Nets Basketball Clinic is designed to teach kids the fundamentals of basketball in a structured clinic setting, as well as help improve individual skills. Instruction will be carried out by the Long Island Nets and each participant will receive a t-shirt. Necessary equipment will be provided.

“As we continue to lay roots on Long Island, we are thrilled that we can give back to our community to grow the game of basketball and our fanbase through free clinics” said Alton Byrd, vice president of business operations for the Long Island Nets. “Through our partnership with the Town of Oyster Bay, we can continue to provide access and opportunity to the game of basketball and community programs to youth of all ages regardless of financial means.”

Clinics will take place on the following dates at the following locations:

• Saturday, July 13 at John J. Burns Park, Massapequa—clinic will take place at 10 a.m. and will last for 90 minutes. Participants must register by July 5.

• Friday, August 23 at John J. Burns Park, Massapequa—clinic will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will last for 90 minutes. Participants must register by August 16.

• Friday, September 20 at the Hicksville Athletic Center—clinic will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will last for 90 minutes. Participants must register by September 13.

The clinic, which is limited in space, will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to register, call 516-797-4125 ext. 2.