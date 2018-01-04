Locals Take Home Running Awards

Congratulations to local athletes Lisa Sala of Massapequa Park, Kelly Demeri of Massapequa Park, Ryan Demeri of Massapequa Park, Sherry Bellovin of North Massapequa, Glenn Morse of Massapequa, Sherry Bellovin of North Massapequa, and John Stauber of North Massapeua, each of whom was presented with an award at the Greater Long Island Running Club’s Awards Night on Dec. 19. The Awards Night was held in the Auditorium of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library in front of a near capacity audience.

Sala was the 2017 Club Champion in the Women’s 20-24 age group, Kelly Demeri was the

2017 Club Champion in the Women’s 35-39 age group, Ryan Demeri was the 2017 Club Champion in the Men’s 30-34 Age Group, Sherry Bellovin was the 2017 Club Champion in the Women’s 70-74 Age Group, Glenn Morse was the 2017 Club Champion in the Men’s 65-69 Age Group and John Stauber was the 2017 Club Champion in the Clydesdale 200-pound-plus Weight Division.

“We are thrilled with the accomplishments of all our club members over the year 2017, and this evening presented a special opportunity to recognize ‘the best of the best,’” observed Running Club President Mike Polansky. “2017 was a great year for running on Long Island, and we look for 2018 to be even better.”

—Submitted by the

Greater Long Island Running Club