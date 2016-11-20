Locals Invited To Join Rob’s Run

Runners from all over the New York Metropolitan area and beyond are cordially invited to be part of the 24th anniversary edition of New York Blood Center’s Rob’s Run, a 5 kilometer cross country race which will be held on Sunday morning, Nov. 27, at Stillwell Woods Park in Syosset.

Rob’s Run will once again be staged by the Greater Long Island Running Club under the direction of veteran race administrators Sue Fitzpatrick and Jim Murray.

Registration and pickup will be at the Center for Developmental Disabilities, 72 South Woods Rd., in Woodbury, next door to the field at Stillwell Woods, from 7 to 8:45 a.m. There will be two waves at the start, with the women starting at 9 a.m. and the men starting at 9:30 a.m.

Rob’s Run is dedicated to the memory of Rob Lauterborn, an extraordinary human being, talented runner and good friend, who was taken at far too young an age.

Entry fees are $26 for those who preregister and $30 for those who wait until the day of the run to sign up. There is a 50 percent discount for high school and younger runners

Rob’s Run will once again feature a $200 stipend to the first place Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Masters and Women’s masters teams. (Only USA Track & Field-Long Island Association member teams are eligible for team cash awards, and all team members must be registered on the same USATF-LI team). The 2016 edition of Rob’s Run will once again serve as the grand finale of the USATF-LI Cross Country Series.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers OA, and the top three male and female finishers in each of 17 five year age groups ranging from 10 and under to 85 and older. Team awards will be presented to the top three high school and middle school male and female teams, and to male, female, and coed open, masters and senior masters teams.

Special thanks go to New York Blood Services and its Executive Director for Donor Marketing Harvey Schaffler for NYBC’s continuing support as the primary sponsor, to S&S Repair Center of Syosset for their fifth year of support, and to All Round Foods and its generous CEO Glen Wolther for the great post-Run baked goods. A final note of thanks to the Center for Developmental Disabilities for once again making its facility available.

Online registration for Rob’s Run is open at www.glirc.org. For printed entry forms of more information, call the GLIRC office at 516-349-7646. To volunteer, contact Mindy Davidson at 516-359-9409 or mindyruns@aol.com.

—Submitted by GLIRC