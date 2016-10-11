Local Joins Homes By Mara Realty

Kurt Amaya of Massapequa, is Homes By Mara’s newest licensed salesperson. A prior banker and financial loan officer Amaya, says his prior work experience is a fine complement to his new focus in residential real estate.

“Though my previous positions have specialized in banking and financial services, they each involved client facing sales roles and the responsibility of helping customers achieve their financial goals,” said Amaya. “A lot of these characteristics and values are equally important in real estate and are areas of experience I am proud to capitalize on when serving my real estate home buyers and sellers so ensure I am offering them top-notch attention and service.”

Before joining Homes By Mara, Amaya, a St. John’s University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business management and worked as a loan officer and banker for JP Morgan Chase in Manhattan He also was a mortgage loan officer at Franklin First Financial in West Hempstead.

Homes By Mara president and owner Mara Navaretta said that Amaya is a great addition to her operation, team and clientele.

“Kurt is a true professional who understands the meaning of customer service,” she said. “His professionalism, coupled with his experience in finance and mortgagees, brings an even greater perspective on the real state process for the clients we serve, making him a great asset.”