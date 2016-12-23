Local Honored For Rescue

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano honored Joseph Rondinelli of Massapequa, an off-duty Public Safety Officer from the Town of Oyster Bay and a member of the Massapequa Park Fire House Rescue 3, for his rescue of two small children from an overturned vehicle on the Southern State Parkway in November. County Executive Mangano presented Rondinelli with a citation for his heroic efforts at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola on Monday, Dec. 19.

“On behalf of my administration, I am proud to present this honor to Joseph Rondinelli for his heroic efforts last month in saving two children from a tragic situation,” said Mangano. “Nassau residents are blessed to have such brave and dedicated public safety officers protecting them every day. Joseph’s quick response and immediate action has made the difference between life and death.”