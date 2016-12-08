Local Honored By ACLD

Michael Finn was honored by Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities (ACLD) at its 31st annual Employment Recognition Breakfast held at Carlyle on the Green in Farmingdale. Finn, a resident of Massapequa and a cart attendant/puller at The Home Depot in East Meadow, was presented with ACLD’s Vocational Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals with disabilities for their professional accomplishments.

ACLD, a leading Long Island-based not-for-profit agency supporting people with developmental disabilities, hosts the breakfast each year as part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The event honors employees with special needs who have made notable achievements on the job, salutes businesses that are committed to hiring people with disabilities and encourages other businesses to do the same.

“ACLD has been, continues to be and will remain committed to helping the people we support pursue their dreams of meaningful, sustainable employment,” said Rich Breuninger, first vice president of the ACLD Board of Trustees. “ACLD is dedicated to identifying successful employment solutions for people with developmental disabilities.”

Nearly 150 people, representing many of the more than 100 Long Island companies ACLD’s Vocational Program partners with, attended the event.